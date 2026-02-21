Viral video shows foreign traveler moved by Kerala’s warmth and kindness, watch

Advertisement

A short video by a foreign traveling vlogger on the hospitality and friendliness of the people in Kerala has gone viral online and has earned applause among the viewers in India and other countries as well.

In the video, which was posted on Instagram with the title “Kerala melts our hearts”, travel creator Maria Green describes a heartwarming experience when she was staying in the southern state. As she picked out some snacks in a local store, she realized that she did not have exact change for the purchase of items that were below one euro. The shopkeeper did not demand money, but instead gave her additional chocolates to cover the difference, which moved her a lot.

In the video, Green presents the packaged sweets she was given (beverages, chips, and sweets) and explains the event as a sign of the unusual generosity she has experienced in Kerala. She explains that it was a simple experience, but it left a very strong impression and emphasized the hospitable nature of the state.

Green also expressed some of her more general impressions of India, as she said she had “unforgettable” experiences during her travels, and that the Indian people were as warm as any other landscape or culture. She explained that the experience was meaningful, and it was even more difficult to leave than we thought.

By the latest update, the video has already received more than 41K views and hundreds of positive reviews. Her sentiments found support among many of the social media users, who gave a lot of praise to the local hospitality and gave their own narrations on the same.

The trend of positive reaction by travellers on social platforms is a heartening experience, which takes back stereotypes and strengthens the country’s image of hospitality.

