Image credit- Twitter/Buitengebieden

Viral video: Curious cat learns how to make a pot

By Rachna

Internet is filled with full of adorable pet videos, and their amazing actions are a delight to watch. One such video of a little cat learning to make a pot is going crazy viral on the Internet. The furry little canine’s curiosity and cuteness is sure to leave you gushing over it.

Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the video starts with a man trying to give shape to his clay on the pottery wheel. Further in the clip, a cat can be seen being curious about the art and trying its hands on pottery. It then starts touching the clay model laden on the wheel and tries to decode how the moving wheel shapes something so beautiful. The caption in the video reads, “Pawtery cat.”

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 14.9 million views and several comments by netizens expressing their happiness over the animal’s action.

Some Twitter users shared hilarious memes and funny cat videos in the comments section. Take a look:

Also Read: Adorable Dog does yoga with owner, Video goes viral

