Viral video shows child given beer, cigarette in Rajasthan; Sparks public outrage

A disturbing video allegedly recorded in Rajasthan has triggered widespread outrage online after it appeared to show a man offering a beer can and a cigarette to a young child, with the vehicle’s registration number clearly visible in the clip.

The clip that has significantly gone viral on social media depicts a man sitting on a motorbike giving what appears to be a beer can to a small child who then takes a sip, and then holding a cigarette next to the mouth of the child. At some point, the child is seen coughing upon taking a puff. The licence plate of the motorcycle, which is evident in the video RJ25 SS 8392, can be reported by many other users to the authorities to have the adult identified and dealt with.

The users of social media responded with shock and anger, and many of them called upon the Rajasthan Police to investigate and charge. According to commentators, the vehicle code RJ25 means that the vehicle belongs to Rajasthan and recommends that the police locate the owner by the visible number.

Activists of child rights caused online commentators to emphasize the fact that, according to Indian laws, the sale of alcohol and tobacco products to minors is criminal. The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act also does not allow children to be exposed to harmful substances, and the offender may endure up to seven years of imprisonment and fines of up to 1 lakh rupees in case found guilty.

The genuine nature of the video, the precise place where it was filmed, and the names of the two people involved have not been verified by the authorities independently, but the number plate is fully visible, which has only fuelled the urge to take legal action against them. The police have not officially issued any statement so far, although the clip is widely spread and many are sharing it with official tags to the Rajasthan Police accounts, calling for immediate action.