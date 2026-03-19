Viral video: Rafting guides save monkey from Ganga’s strong currents in Rishikesh

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The wildest rescue action on the Ganga River in Rishikesh has taken the world by storm, when a rafting group rescued a desperate monkey.

In the video, we see a monkey in the rapid stream who is evidently not in control of supporting itself as it flows in the river. As the power of water grew, the situation became critical soon.

An animal nearby had been detected by a group of rafting guides, and they took the necessary action. One of them, paddling their raft off through the stream, stretched out one hand at the appropriate moment and pulled the monkey out of the water.

This was a matter of timing and balance, considering that the river flow was unpredictable.

The tired animal was left to rest after it was on board, and then carted off to the bank of the river. The group had made sure that it was no longer under threat before it was released.

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The video has gone viral on the Internet, with the viewers admiring the rescuers due to their level of presence of mind and compassion. Most of them referred to it as a reminder that empathy is not limited only to human existence.

Rishikesh is known to attract thrill-seekers because of its rafting experiences. However, this episode brings to focus the other aspect of the activity, in which awareness and responsibility can result in the saving of a life.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yudhi Sthir (@yudhi_sthir_09)