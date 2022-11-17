Viral Video: Pet cat trying to comfort crying owner, is the cutest thing on internet

A viral video of a pet cat trying to comfort its owner by wiping his tears is the cutest thing you will find on internet today.

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
pet cat comforting owner

Viral video: A recent video of a pet cat comforting crying owner has been doing rounds on the internet. The 8-second clip shows a man in disturbed, and in tears. Just then, sensing its sadness, his pet cat climbs up his chest. The little feline is then seen trying to comfort its owner by wiping its tears and then snuggling up with him. The internet seems to be in total awe of this heartwarming video.

The video was shared by a Twitter account named ‘Buitengebieden’. Have a look at the video here:

The video was shared on the above mentioned Twitter handle on November 16. Ever since, it has garnered over 2.23 Lakh views, over 14k likes and 1700 retweets and re-shares. The video has also received numerous comments like “cute”, “beautiful”, and “sweet”. one Twitter user wrote “My cat used to do this but I’m crying because she passed away”, while another wrote,”… nothing sweeter than being consoled by your pet”.

Related News

Watch video: Staff and passengers do Garba at Bhopal airport

Fantasy World: Mesmerising video of a herd of deer enjoying…

People formed a queue behind a mannequin left at the ATM,…

Butter chicken ice cream with green chutney, yay or nay?…

The video of the pet cat comforting its owner has touched the heart of many Twitter users, who also took to their personal Twitter handles and shared similar videos and pictures of them with their cats and pets.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.