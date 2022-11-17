Viral Video: Pet cat trying to comfort crying owner, is the cutest thing on internet

Viral video: A recent video of a pet cat comforting crying owner has been doing rounds on the internet. The 8-second clip shows a man in disturbed, and in tears. Just then, sensing its sadness, his pet cat climbs up his chest. The little feline is then seen trying to comfort its owner by wiping its tears and then snuggling up with him. The internet seems to be in total awe of this heartwarming video.

The video was shared by a Twitter account named ‘Buitengebieden’. Have a look at the video here:

The video was shared on the above mentioned Twitter handle on November 16. Ever since, it has garnered over 2.23 Lakh views, over 14k likes and 1700 retweets and re-shares. The video has also received numerous comments like “cute”, “beautiful”, and “sweet”. one Twitter user wrote “My cat used to do this but I’m crying because she passed away”, while another wrote,”… nothing sweeter than being consoled by your pet”.

The video of the pet cat comforting its owner has touched the heart of many Twitter users, who also took to their personal Twitter handles and shared similar videos and pictures of them with their cats and pets.