Viral video: Pakistani man claims Earth doesn’t rotate; Netizens react hilariously

In a peculiar turn of events, a video featuring a Pakistani man disputing the established scientific understanding of Earth’s rotation has gone viral, leaving the internet both puzzled and amused.

The video, shared by a user named ‘Krishna’ on X (formerly Twitter) and part of a longer upload on the YouTube channel Naila & Shaila, showcases the man presenting his viewpoint to a reporter. His claims have stirred considerable discussion online due to their contradiction of universally accepted scientific principles.

The man, when asked about the shape of the Earth, asserts that it remains motionless rather than rotating. Furthermore, he posits that not only the moon but also the sun revolve around the Earth, causing the phenomena of day and night, as well as weather changes.

Since its circulation, the video has garnered over 616,300 views, with comments section users expressing a mix of amusement and bewilderment.

One commenter humorously shared, “Sent this to my science teacher and now he’s not responding back, kahi heart failure na hua ho”.

Another suggested, “Don’t burn books. Let them learn what’s good for them. Anyway, they don’t need engineers, China will be building whatever they want over there.”

While entertaining, the video’s reception underscores the importance of education and promoting accurate scientific knowledge. Notably, this incident follows another viral video involving Pakistani news anchors praising India’s success in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, showcasing the diversity of content that captures public attention.