Viral video: Pakistani girls grooves to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani,’ netizens amazed by their flawless moves

Apart from India, Bollywood songs and movies also has a huge fan base in Pakistan. Many from the sister country often share videos of them reacting, dancing, singing, or enacting on the music and dialogues of the Hindi cinema. In light of it, a video that has surface online shows two Pakistani girls flawlessly dancing to the remix version of the 1994 hit song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ from the movie Mohra.

Shared on YouTube by R World Official, the 1 minute 26 seconds clip shows two girl setting foot to the stage while others clear the area. A few seconds into the video, and the girls can be seen showing off their confident moves as the song plays in the background. Meanwhile, the crowd can be heard cheering for the duo.

The girls can be seen donned in black and blue co-ord lehenga, and the setting seems like it is a wedding ceremony.

Watch Video Here:

Shared two month ago, the video has now gained popularity very recently. With more than 200k views, the has been highly loved by netizens.