Viral Video of song Ghode Pe Sawar male version, wins hearts of netizens

Netflix’s period Drama, ‘Qala’ is what’s trending in India currently. Although, the audience has shown different views on it, what has bind everyone together is its famous song Ghode Pe Sawaar. Several have even taken to their social media to express their love for the song, either through a reel or by embedding the song in their pictures. From its lyrics, and tune, to the serene voice of the singer, the song has enraptured people with its rhythm. In the era of remixes, the original piece is what has kept the audience hooked. While the lines of the song are from a woman’s point of view, recently, a singer on Instagram has composed a male reply to the lyrics, and the Internet is loving it.

Shared by an account named Pujit Pandya, a composer as per his bio, the clip has garnered more than 10.4 million views so far.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pujit Pandya (@pujitpandya)

In the caption, Pujit claimed the song to be self-written. Social media users flocked to the comment section with their reactions. One person wrote, “You could have created the same version in male …yeah anyway it’s. So perfect” and another user said, “Bro we need a full version of this.”

A third comment read, “Need it on Spotify asap” and a fourth user commented, “Viral for a reason. Too Good.”