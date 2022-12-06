Viral video of maned wolf crossing road leaves internet stunned, watch

A viral video shared by a social media user named Reg Saddler on Twitter, shows a maned wolf crossing an unknown street. The maned wolf is neither a wolf nor a fox, but a rare species found in the remote areas of Central South America.

In that video, we can see the animal crossing the road calmly. The weird part is that this animal looks like a wolf at first, but when looked carefully, it appears like a fox. However, it does not belong to any of these categories. These animals are omnivorous eaters and primarily solitary hunters.

The viral video has received two million views since being shared on Twitter with the caption “Does anyone know what the heck this is?!.”

Does anyone know what the heck this is?!

— Reg Saddler (@zaibatsu) December 3, 2022

Many Twitter users were astonished to see such animal. Some called it a hyena, while other users considered the video fake. “Looks fake, the dark fur on the neck keeps appearing and disappearing,” wrote one user.

Some users guessed and said, “It looks like a jackal hybrid with another canine mammal… maybe a hyena or a coyote.”

The viral video was again re-shared by a Twitter page named Fascinating, where they claimed the animal to be a “man wolf.” The species is a rare, large-eared member of the Canidae family, which is basically found in the remote plains of Central South America, as reported by Britannica.

The maned wolf is a nocturnal, solitary species that targets small animals, insects, and plant matter. It often stays away from humans.