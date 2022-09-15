Viral video: Impressed by little girl’s moves to ‘Pushpa’ song ‘Saami Saami,’ actor Rashmika Mandanna wants to meet her

A schoolgirl performing the signature step of the ‘Saami Saami’ song from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil has now gone viral. It has garnered millions of views ever since the video of the little girl’s dance move was shared on social media platforms.

The little girl’s moves, shared by a Twitter user named Tejaa on Wednesday, have impressed lakhs of people including Rashmika Mandanna herself and the Nepal Tourism Board.

Over 2 million of people have watched the video while 5,970 of them have retweeted and 44.5K of them have liked it. The Nepal Tourism Board too retweeted the video saying that the cute girl is a native of Hetauda. “This little cutie is from Hetauda, Nepal. She along with whole Nepal awaits to welcome you in our beautiful country,” read the tweet.

In the video, which is going viral on different social media platforms, the cute little girl is seen dancing with her classmates.

Impressed by the kid’s ‘Saami’ moves, actor Rashmika Mandanna now wants to meet the little girl from Nepal. “Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie..💘

how can I?” she wrote in her reply to the viral video.