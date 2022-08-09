Viral Video: Mother-Daughter Duo Dance To ‘Pasoori’, Win Hearts

“Pasoori” is a very popular song from the season 14 of Coke Studio Pakistan sung by Ali Sethi an Shae Gill. Since its YouTube release on February 7, 2022, it has over 30 crore views. It has been covered by multiple artists and interpreted in various creative ways. It’s popularity, however, does not seem to be waning in the least, and the latest artists to put their own spin on this hit song are an adorable mother daughter duo, who have posted a video performing a choreographed dance to this beautiful number.

The video was posted on their dance page along with the caption, ‘Our take on Pasoori. Something different from what we usually do. Loved this song, got many requests and were motivated to try this. Do let us know what you think’, and multiple heart symbols, along with credits to the singers, coke studio, as well as their outfit designer.

Niveditha and Ishanvi Hegde are the talented pair that has won thousands of hearts with their flawless performance. Their impeccable choreography and coordinated dance steps, along with the matching flowing red skirts have left people with just praises for their amazing efforts.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram channel dedicated to this beautiful pair of dancers. The page named ‘niviandishanvi’ has almost 2 lakh followers. They are quite popular due to their obvious talent as well as frequent uploads of dance videos. The ‘Pasoori’ dance video, which already has over 18k likes in just three days, is likely to boost their popularity even more.

Check out the Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivi & Ishanvi (@niviandishanvi)

People only had good things to say about this beautiful video, with comments saying that the performance was flawless, elegant, mid-blowing, and other similar words of appreciation.