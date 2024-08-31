Viral video: Monkey headbangs to Hare Ram chants, Sits in lap of singer and hugs her

A heartmelting video of a monkey’s cute reaction after listening to Ram Bhajan and Hare Ram chants has gone viral on social media. The monkey’s cute reaction has captured the hearts of the netizens.

The video shows a woman siting at a restaurant and a monkey siting across her. The monkey was seen listening intently to the woman as she begins chanting holy hymns of Lord Ram.

The woman sings and chants mantras like “Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram” and “Ram Ram Pahimam, Ram Ram Rakshamam.” The monkey sat gazing at the woman while perched on her lap. The monkey continued to listen to her recite the Hare Krishna Maha Mantra. It observed her calmly, as though it were listening to the chants and soon settled comfortably on the table in front and listened to the heavenly chanting.

A man and a few other individuals were heard humming hymns and reciting Lord Rama-related mantras, like “Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram” and “Ram Ram Pahimam, Ram Ram Rakshamam,” alongside the woman who was captured on camera.

At one point, the monkey started to cutely headbang to the beats of the chanting and hugged the woman while placing its head on the woman’s shoulder. The monkey’s cute devotional behaviour has left many smitten.

The video was uploaded to X by Nandini Venkatadri, she wrote in caption, “Just look at this Hanuman keeping beat perfectly.. Hare Rama Ram Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare! Everytime you see a monkey, do you say ‘Rama’? I do!” Many other users commented on the post.

Watch the viral video here: