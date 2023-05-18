Viral video: Mom has perfect hack to have a phone-free family dinner

In Indian households, having dinner together is a family rule no one can escape from. It doesn’t matter if a fight occurred between parents or if the child got scolded for poor marks, at the end of the day, it is a must for each member of the family to dine together. However, in recent times, people are so inclined towards technology that they bring their gadgets to the family get-to-gathers, as a result, albeit being close-everyone feels distant.

In the now-viral video, shared on Twitter by Kungfu Pande, a mother can be seen pulling a neat trick up her sleeve to have a phone-free family dinner. The clip begins with each family member submitting their gadgets on the table in exchange for a plate of food.

Dinner ka Naya rule 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Sssl3RL3gk — Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳 (Parody) (@pb3060) May 17, 2023

So far, the post has garnered more than 175.7k views and tons of reactions. Impressed by the trick, many said that they will definitely try this with their families. On the other hand, some pointed out that children should not be given access to social media so early.

One comment read, “This should be the norm now” and another person said, “Every home should follow this to the hilt for all meals!”

A third user wrote, “Quite relevant in today’s world!” and a fourth commented, “In my home, I have banned tv time while having dinner.”