Viral Video: Mesmerising dance on Deva Shree Ganesha song by girls is a treat for the eyes

A group dance performance on popular Bollywood song is something that can get most Indians excited. Recently a video of a group of girls performing to popular song ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ has gathered a lot of attention online. The video was posted on popular social media platform Instagram and it shows dozens of girl dressed in ethnic outfit, dancing to the popular song from 2012 film Agneepath.

The dance video which starts with chants of ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’ lasted for less than a minute and showed the girls synchronising themselves with every beat of the song. The energy level displayed by the whole group was simply mesmerising. Netizens could not help themselves from appreciating the display of talent in the song. This video was posted by Instagram user Simran Sivakumar, and it has garnered 53.7 million views and 4.2 million likes.

“No nudity, no vulgarity, pure dance. This is our culture.❤️❤️” said a user on Instagram.

“What energy, guys! This is the best video I’ve seen today! Hats off to the girls!” said a second user.

So the god himself said that “Dancers are Athletes of GOD” 🔥🙏 said another user.

Another individual in the comment section wrote, “Dance + Energy + Song + Goosebumps = Nari Shakti”.

For those who are unknown, the song ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ is from Bollywood movie Agneepath (2012) and starred Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sanjay Dutt in primary roles. The movie was a hit in the box office and the song become synonymous with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.