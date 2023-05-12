Viral video: Man walks in front of elephant with folded hands, infuriates the animal

Advertisement

The Internet is filled with animal videos, and a lot of them are of adorable jumbo. While some clips show the naughty and fun-loving side of elephants, some feature them in their most violent form. However, very few know how those humans have triggered these gentle giants into such furious beings.

Now, a video of a man walking in front of an elephant with folded hands has surfaced online, and netizens are furious with his action.

The clip begins with a wild elephant trying to cross a road near the Hogenakkal forest area in Dharmapuri of Tamil Nadu. At the same time, a man donned in all-white attire can be seen approaching it with folded hands.

Shared by IFS officers Saket Badola and Ramesh Pandey, the video shows the man nonchalantly walking in front of a tusker. With folded hands, the man stands in front of the elephant without a single shred of fear which apparently ends up infuriating the animal.

Onlookers claimed that the man was drunk.

“Tolerating such irritating morons is not easy. This is precisely why they are revered as the gentle giants,” Badola wrote in the caption while Pandey wrote, “It was suicidal, even then the gentle giant tolerated the man and let him go.”

It was suicidal, even then the gentle giant tolerated the man and let him go. Via: @Saket_Badola pic.twitter.com/27F6QHstkn — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) May 11, 2023

So far, the post has garnered more than 39.9k views and tons of comments. Internet users were not happy with the man’s stupidity and expressed in the comment section that the man should be punished severely.

“I sometimes wonder if these people understand wildlife psychology very well. I have also been reading a lot about how human #wildlife conflict is being exacerbated by humans not understanding the wildlife and its behaviours” said one person. Another commented, “Should be booked under the wildlife act.”

A third comment read, “He is lucky. The elephant warned him twice” and a fourth user wrote, “This is madness and he was doing this, Just for photos.”