Viral video: Man makes chowmein omelet, Netizens unhappy

In a bizarre video a street vendor can be seen making 'chowmein omelet' and netizens doesn't seem to like it

chowmein omelet

Combining recipes to form a new dish has become a trend nowadays. While some succeed in making something unique and delicious, without butchering the ethnicity of a dish, others end up ruining two perfectly classified cuisines. After Fanta Maggi, chocolate omelet, Matka dosa, and many more, now yet another bizarre recipe has got people unhappy.

In the now-viral video, a street vendor can be seen making ‘chowmein omelet’ and netizens aren’t amused by it. Shared on Instagram by food blogger Rajat Upadhyay, the clip opens with the man preparing the omelet batter with egg, vegetables, and secret masala. He then pours the mixture onto the pan and adds chowmein, tomatoes, and some more masala to it. After the pan-faced side is cooked, he flips the crepe-like dish to cook from the other side. In the end, he serves it hot with some coriander on top.

The caption on the post read, “Sikandar bhai ki Omelette wali Chaumeen.”

So far, the clip has garnered more than 30.2k views and tons of comments. Albeit being viral, many disliked the video as they found the recipe bizarre. One person commented, “Bas karo uncle, Kuch bhi” and another wrote, “hmmm now i know where stomach ulcers came from.”

A third user joked, “Ye chacha kuch din bad vimal wala omlette banayega iske babuji ke masale ke sath bolo zuban kesri.” A fourth comment read, “It is so disgusting, makes me puke!!”

Meanwhile, some users who have tried came forward to his defend and wrote, “Loving it Would ike tot aste it” and “Don’t criticize him before you taste his food.”

Also Read: Watch! Mango Maggi, Internet’s latest Bizarre food combination

