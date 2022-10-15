Viral video: Man faces Instant Karma for kicking cow

Cows are highly worshiped in India and are considered sacred, which is why cruelty towards them are not tolerated by Indians. Many who pet these creatures realize how loving and caring they can be. But, if it doesn’t mean that they doesn’t know how stand strong, especially against those who try to bully them. In the light of it, a video of a man facing Instant Karma after kicking a cow has surfaced online. The video has left netizens outraged and also hurt their religious sentiments.

The short clip shared on Twitter by ‘Gharkekalesh’ shows a man pulling the rope tied to a cow’s leg. When the cow refused to move he kicked it and and twisted its tail aggressively. The cow tried to get away from the man at first but when the man continues to hurt the animal, it got angry and turns back to attack the man.

The cow runs towards the man and he losses his control and falls. The animal then angrily kicks the man and stomps on him causing harm.

Watch Video Here:

Kalesh With Animal (Cow-Gang Assemble 💪) pic.twitter.com/JaOHU7WjRo — r/Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 13, 2022

So far, the video has garnered more than 72.3k views and tons of comments. Netizens weren’t happy with the man’s doing and expressed their anger on the comment section of the post. Many called it ‘Instant Karma’ and said the man deserved the beating from the cow. “Jaisi krni vaisi bharni (You reap what you sow)” said a person and another comment read, “Bahut accha kiya .. Gauvansh ko laat maari usne..Mil gaya result. (He deserved it, he kicked cow goddess, and got the result).”

Here’s how other’s reacted:

Bahut accha kiya .. Gauvansh ko laat maari usne..Mil gaya result. — वृत्रहन्⚡ (@_Vritrahan_1) October 13, 2022

Jaisi krni vaisi bharni — Rajan Kumar Jha (@therajanr2j) October 13, 2022