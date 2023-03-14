Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Viral video: Man drives overloaded tractor with extreme risk, Internet concerned

In the now viral clip, a man can be seen driving a sugarcane laden tractor. However, his unique way of travelling has left netizens concerned

Offbeat
By Rachna 0
Man drives overloaded tractor

The internet is filled with videos showcasing how some people take extreme risks with their vehicles on the road. While for some it is work, some do it for fun. Although it is common to find overloaded trucks and tractors in India, you will be amazed to see this one with a unique trick on its engine.

In the now viral clip, a man can be seen driving a sugarcane laden tractor. However, the tractor is so overloaded with good that the front wheels do not even touch the ground. Yet the driver keeps moving toward its destination.

Watch Video Here:

Take a look

US cops dance to ‘Naatu Naatu,’ desi netizens are elated:…

Gurugram man marries two women, wives divide week to share him equally

So far, the clip has garnered more than 234k views and tons of comments. Twitteratis were shocked to see such unique way of driving and also expressed their concern over the man’s safety. One person wrote, “Good that he is still keeping momentum, once he stops before the decline, another mess. Wheelie seems good.” Another comment read, “It is just a matter of the link between tractor & trolley giving way.. what wouldn’t a man do for empty stomach.”

Also Read: Man uses pro driving skills to take out car from a tight parking space: Watch

Rachna 2145 news
You might also like
Offbeat

Viral Video: Mother Giraffe bravely saves her baby from Lioness

Offbeat

Sofi Maure divorces herself 24 hours after marriage

Offbeat

Worms rain in China, video from Beijing goes viral: Watch

Offbeat

Vikas Khanna boards Air India flight, shares visual of impressive interiors

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7