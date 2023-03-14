Viral video: Man drives overloaded tractor with extreme risk, Internet concerned

The internet is filled with videos showcasing how some people take extreme risks with their vehicles on the road. While for some it is work, some do it for fun. Although it is common to find overloaded trucks and tractors in India, you will be amazed to see this one with a unique trick on its engine.

In the now viral clip, a man can be seen driving a sugarcane laden tractor. However, the tractor is so overloaded with good that the front wheels do not even touch the ground. Yet the driver keeps moving toward its destination.

Things you only see in India!

What are your thoughts about such tractor overloading? pic.twitter.com/0Moyxx6e1J — MotorOctane (@MotorOctane) March 10, 2023

So far, the clip has garnered more than 234k views and tons of comments. Twitteratis were shocked to see such unique way of driving and also expressed their concern over the man’s safety. One person wrote, “Good that he is still keeping momentum, once he stops before the decline, another mess. Wheelie seems good.” Another comment read, “It is just a matter of the link between tractor & trolley giving way.. what wouldn’t a man do for empty stomach.”