Viral video: Little girl fearlessly playing with giant snake, Internet is impressed

Several snake videos often go viral online. While some features grown-ups and their ways of coping with the reptiles, there are some videos that show little kids playing with their pet snakes. Now, yet another clip of a little girl playing with a giant snake has surfaced on the Internet and is sure to leave you awestruck.

The video shared on Instagram by @snakemasterexotic, who regularly posts the video of a girl named Ariana, showcases the little human handling a snake fearlessly. However, the snake that was seen crawling on the floor around the girl does not even try to hurt her.

“Loving this big girl” reads the caption of the post.

So far, the video has garnered more than 14.7 million views and tons of comments. Netizens were highly impressed by Ariana’s bravery and filled the comment section with praises for her. One comment read, “My daughter has that same rug — snake — I’m impressed” and another person wrote, “One lucky girl. And I played with Barbies growing up. lol. Beautiful boeleni!”

Meanwhile, some people were more worried than impressed. They not only showed concern for the girl’s safety, but they also complained about the animal’s comfort. One such person wrote, “I have a question, Is this snake venom and dangerous?” and another comment read, “Poor snake getting stressed out.”

This is not the only video of Ariana playing with a snake so courageously, the page is in fact filled with such videos. There are several videos that show the girl doing her daily routine with these reptiles either around her or on her.

Take a look at some of the other videos on the page:

