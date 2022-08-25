Viral Video: Little Boy’s Balancing Act Stuns Internet

There aren’t too many things the internet loves unanimously with the rare exception of cute kittens and puppies and talented young kids. Whenever a video involving these three things goes viral, there is no animosity between internet users; rather, there is just an agreement and understanding about how good it is. One such viral video of a talented child has recently won the heart of people all over the world.

In the viral video a young child can be seen performing a balancing act with a lot of finesse. His skillful execution of the act has left people praising him whole heartedly.

The little boy’s balancing act involves him standing on a plank balanced precariously on a cylindrical object. He has a couple of bowls placed on his head as well, and some more bowls on the plank on top of which he stands. He rocks back and forth in a measured manner and forces the bowls placed on the plank to go up in the air, following which they land squarely on top of his head, getting stacked neatly on top of the bowls that were already there!

The video had originally been posted on Twitter on August 21, 2022, and has already garnered 1.7 million views.

Watch the video here:

Didn’t know physics had a son. pic.twitter.com/R7H3STltCw — Engineering (@ENGlNEERlNG_) August 21, 2022



This remarkable feat of the little boy’s balancing act has left the internet impressed and stunned and the comment section of the tweet is filled with praise for the talented young child.