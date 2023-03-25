Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Viral video: Lightning strikes repeatedly at same place, watch what happened next

In the clip shared on Twitter by OddIy Terrifying, jolts of lightning can be seen striking at the same spot again and again

You might be familiar with the phrase, “lightning never strikes the same place twice.” However, let us tell you that this is actually a myth. In fact, lightning can, and often does, strikes the same place repeatedly- especially if it’s a tall and isolated object. To prove the point, a terrifying video of a bolt striking repeatedly at the same place has surfaced online and needless to say, it has gone viral.

In the clip shared on Twitter by OddIy Terrifying, jolts of lightning can be seen striking at the same spot again and again and causing a fire. Two women in the video can even be heard saying, “Something’s on fire.” The caption on the post read, “Watch as lightning strikes again and again in the same spot.”

So far, the clip has garnered more than 8.4 million views and tons of comments. While some were amazed to see something new from the diaries of natural calamities, others poked fun on the horrifying situation. One person wrote, “that was personal” and another commented, “If I saw that, I would leave the balcony and come inside.”

A third person jokingly asked, “What did that tree do?” and a fourth comment read, “If you see this while on a rooftop bar it might be a good idea to head inside.”

Also Read: Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, breathtaking pictures goes viral

