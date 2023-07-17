Viral Video: Human-made amazing 3D art twist netizen’s brain

Now three-Dimensional (3D) art is gaining much more popularity. In such an era, one such creative 3D art is going viral on the internet.

Offbeat
By Deepa Sharma 0
Image credit: Twitter/Figen

The techniques of art and crafts are developing day by day. Before only 2-Dimensional (2D) art was made. But now three-Dimensional (3D) art is gaining much more popularity. In such an era, one such creative 3D art is going viral on the internet.

The viral video has been shared on social media giant, Twitter by a user named @TheFigen_ with the caption, “Amazing 3D”.

In the video, the 3D art of number one is made. Even the video shows how the art has been made. The video has earned over 1.3 million views, along with 25.9K likes and over 4,103 retweets.

Must Read

Video of man dancing in High heels makes internet go crazy

Chandrayaan-3’s Night Sky Picture in Australia Goes…

Feeling unlucky in Love ? Hire a rental girlfriend in this…

Creating 3D drawings, pictures, images, and sketches is on trend presently. Even, inspired by the creativity, numerous 3D movies have also been made. 3D refers to the three spatial dimensions of width, height, and depth. Whatever we see in the physical world, all are three-dimensional. 3D creations have always fascinated every human.

You might also like
Offbeat

Illustrations of Red Fort Go Viral Amid Flood-Like Situation in Delhi

Offbeat

Viral Video: Talented Man Wows Internet with Spectacular Finger Dance Performance

Offbeat

Chandrayaan 3: Well wishing memes pour in by netizens on social media

Offbeat

Man puts 2 extra tomatoes in curry, wife abandons him

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans