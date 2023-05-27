Viral video: Girl’s effortless belly dance on ‘Choli Ke Piche’ song soars temperature online

Among the many dance forms is ‘Belly Dance’ which emerged in Egypt. This includes movements of the hips and torso. Albeit being a graceful form of dance that judges one’s capability to control their body parts and move them as per the beats it has been frowned upon by the Indians. It is because the Indian audience is yet not completely open to women dressing in revealing attires that let them flaunt their waist as they make the moves. However, nowadays, youngsters have been breaking the stereotypes and leading a more open-minded life including accepting and mastering such dance forms.

Now, a video of a girl belly dancing to the mashup of a popular Hindi song ‘Choli Ke Piche,’ has turned heads online. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a flowy orange ensemble that helps her beautifully flaunt her dance steps.

Shared by renowned choreographer Ishika Singh Rajput, the reel features her flawlessly synchronizing her dance moves with the beats of the song. She captioned the post, “Habibi.”

Watch Video Here:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 2.9 million views and tons of comments. Instagram users flocked to the comment section to express their amazement over her expressive dance steps.

One person wrote, “Wow apka dance hamesha acche se bhi accha hota h. muje ap or apka dance bahut pasand h (Wow your dance is always so nice. I love your moves).”

Another comment read, “This video should get 100 million likes, u r fire yrrrr.” Meanwhile, others wrote filled the section with comments like “wow” “awesome” “beautiful” etc.