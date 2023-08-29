Viral video: Girls Dance to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Song ‘Kaavaalaa’ Inside Train; Netizens express Outrage

Tamannaah Bhatia’s hit song ‘Kaavaalaa’ has taken social media by storm, with its catchy dance steps gaining widespread popularity. However, an unintended consequence of this viral trend has sparked controversy as a video surfaced, featuring a group of girls dancing to the song inside a train. The video has garnered over 3 million views on Instagram and has elicited diverse reactions from netizens.

The video, capturing the impromptu dance performance, has ignited a debate on responsible behavior in public spaces. While some viewers enjoyed the display of enthusiasm, the dance has received criticism for allegedly disturbing fellow passengers. Comments on the video express discontent, with many calling for more considerate conduct on public transport.

Netizens’ reactions range from advocating for bans on such behavior on trains and proposing fines for violations, to highlighting the discomfort experienced by other commuters. One commenter questioned the wisdom of making fellow passengers uncomfortable, while another drew a comparison between the train and a dance bar.

In contrast to the video’s controversy, Tamannaah Bhatia’s original ‘Kaavaalaa’ song, featuring her alongside Rajinikanth, has enjoyed immense success, amassing over 153 million views on YouTube. The song’s popularity runs parallel to the triumph of Rajinikanth’s film ‘Jailer,’ which has resonated profoundly with audiences, achieving blockbuster status. Industry insiders predict that the film is on track to join the prestigious 300-crore club, reflecting its impressive nationwide box office earnings.