Viral video: Girl makes diet vlog on father’s ‘shraadh’, netizens are exasperated

Let’s get this out of the way. Internet is a weird place. It has all sorts of people doing all sorts of things. Some of these are welcomed by people, and others, well, not so much. Things often turn up on social media which are deemed insensitive by netizens. And people on the internet are very vocal, and do not have any qualms putting forth their honest opinion about things. In one such case, an Indian influencer has faced major backlash after she posted a video documenting the food she consumed on her father’s ‘shraadh’. Shraadh is a Hindu ritual which is meant to pay respect to the souls of family members. Social media users have found the clip very insensitive and they have said as much.

The influencer in question is one Rowhi Rai. Rai originally posted the video on YouTube. It became increasingly viral as a Twitter user named S posted it on her account, simply captioning it “i’m traumatised”.

The video shared is pretty straightforward. Rai informs the viewers that it is her father’s shraadh which was observed by her family every year. On that day she could only eat one meal with salt and oil. However she could eat sweet things through the day.

She started off her day with oatmeal loaded with dry fruits, which she said was very tasty and rated it eight out of ten. She then went to have lunch with her friend, and had ‘methi paratha with aaloo ki sabzi’ that her mother had made for her. Both of them thought it was quite delicious. Rai rated it ten out of ten, saying that it was great as her mother had prepared it and it also happened to be her favourite.

Then the two of them proceeded to a cafe where she wanted something that was not available so she had to make do with a pink lemonade, which was apparently not very good.

Internet users were amazed at the insensitivity the influencer showed given that the day was meant to respect her late father’s soul. They severely criticised her behaviour, saying that it was ridiculous that she made a food vlog on a day like that. Moreover, she also had the audacity to rate the food she was eating.

Needless to say, apart from the the disapproval, Twitterati also had some pretty hilarious reactions.

