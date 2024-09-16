Viral Video: Girl dances inside Delhi Metro on Bhojpuri Song, faces wrath of netizens

Delhi Metro has been in the news for many wrong reasons in the recent times. It has been observed that youths try to make reels inside the Metro without any regard for the fellow passengers. This has attracted criticism from many sections of the society. Recently, another viral video has gone live where a girl is seen dancing inappropriately inside the Delhi Metro. The video has been uploaded on social media platform Instagram.

The viral video starts in a relatively less occupied Metro coach. The girl who is probably in her early twenties starts dancing on a Bhojpuri song and she continues the act for almost a minute. She totally ignores the fact that she is accompanied by a fellow passenger i.e. middle aged woman. As the girl continues her dance, the middle aged woman is confused/ shocked about the situation.

The video was shared by Instagram user manishadancer01 and has received more than 20 lakh views on the platform. The viewers of the video criticised the act in the comment section.

“Aunty ji ek thappad maarne wali thi bss…😂😂😂,” said a user.

“Ye log kaaun se metro m ye sb krte h hume to photo click krne m shrm ati h,” said another.

“Peeche wali aunty be like ::— 😒😒 ek to ye kamakhat station nhi aaa raha upper ye or isne alag drama Kara hua h 🫣🫣,” said the third user.