Viral video: Family books entire train coach for a wedding trip, Internet devided

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A viral video of an Indian marwadi family booking an entire railway coach for a wedding trip has once again proved that Indians love high-energy celebration the best, especially when it’s a wedding.

The viral video shows a man tying a garland to a train coach’s nameplate then a poster welcoming guests. Then the video proceeds to show the family members including children to elderly enjoying the ride with dance and energetic music. Then a girl who seems to be the bride to be was seen cutting a cake while the entire family cheers around her.

The whole is filled with the entire family and everyone waves to the camera as it goes from one end of the coach to the other. The coach is lined with blankets and boxes.

Indian Railway Accounts Service officer Ananth Rupanagudi shared the video on X and wrote, “When a Marwari wedding party books a railway coach!” The exact date and location of the video is not known yet.

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The video has sparked a debate online. Many viewers praised the unique way of celebration while many objected to such an act and said it is not appropriate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)