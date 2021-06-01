Viral Video: Elephant Comes Across Tiger While Walking In Forest, Watch What Happens Next

Generally, tigers are considered master hunters. However, the big cats neither like nor dare to mess with elephants. This can be realized in a video, which is now going viral on different social media platforms.

Bollywood actress and wildlife activist Dia Mirza has shared the video on her Twitter page. “Watch what happens at the end!” she wrote while sharing the video.

In the video, it can be seen that an elephant was walking down a forest path. However, it came across a tiger that was sitting in the middle of the forest route.

The tusker advances slowly. However, the tiger flees into the forest as soon as it noticed the pachyderm.

Have a look at a video: