Viral video: Elderly woman’s energetic dance to Ranveer-Alia’s ‘What Jhumka’ song spreads joy online

A heartwarming video of an elderly woman dancing to the lively beats of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s popular song “What Jhumka” has become a viral sensation on the internet. Lovingly referred to as “Dancing Dadi,” the grandma can be seen swaying and grooving with infectious energy to the catchy tune of the hit track from the movie “Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.” Her radiant smile and carefree dance moves highlight the timeless power of music to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds.

Wearing a stunning red lehenga and a golden choli, with her hair elegantly tied in a bun, she exudes a sense of grace and happiness. Effortlessly mirroring the signature dance steps from the song’s music video, her spirit and zest for life have captivated viewers.

As soon as the video surfaced online, social media users flooded the comment section with red heart emojis and messages of admiration. Renowned dancer and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande also shared his applause with clapping emojis.

One user wrote, “Your expression is amazing, and you look like an Indian doll, no need for any makeup.” Another commented, “Wow, what a lovely dance, dadiji.”

“You are truly an inspiration to everyone out there. May you always remain this beautiful and graceful,” another internet user expressed.

The delightful dance performance was posted by Ravi Bala Sharma, a 65-year-old artist, on her Instagram account. The accompanying caption read, “Happy Weekend.”

Originally shared on July 28, the video has already garnered an impressive 150,000 views.

The song “What Jhumka,” featured in Karan Johar’s film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,” boasts soulful vocals from Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Ranveer Singh contributes his voice to the rap portion of the song.