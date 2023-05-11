Viral video: Devar and Bhabhi face-off each other in electrifying dance battle, netizens impressed

Advertisement

Dance battles are the only type of combat people are interested in watching. It is because they are friendly and completely judged by one’s talent and confidence. Such a friendly fight took place during a wedding ceremony when a devar and bhabhi (sister-in-law) decided to take over the dance floor. The fun-filled relationship between a devar and bhabhi is usually treasured in the Indian family, it is as a sister-in-law is given the place of a mother. This duo as well displayed that sweet and sour bonding through their electrifying performance.

Shared on YouTube by ‘isbah Creation,’ the two can be seen in a face-off on the song ‘Thug Le’ which has been gaining a lot of popularity on the internet recently. Dressed in red and golden sharara the bhabhi delivers a magnificent performance followed by the Devar’s energetic dance moves.

Watch Video Here:

On being shared, the video has accumulated more than 6.4k views and tons of comments. Netizens showered the duo with love and appreciation.

One person wrote, “Ohhhh myyyy gooodd the confidence” and another commented, “Best performance.”