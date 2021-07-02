Viral Video: Crocodile spotted in the streets of a village in Karnataka

It is not quite often that wild animals are seen wandering across human settlements. However, with destruction of their natural habitat these wild animals occasionally deviate into human settlements.

Recently, a video clip of a crocodile strolling in the streets of a village in Karnataka went viral and is being shared across various social media platforms.

The incident occurred in Kogilban village in Dandeli under Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka on Thursday. This incident triggered panic among the villagers for a couple of hours. However, the incident was informed to the forest officials and the crocodile was rescued and released in a nearby Kali river .

In the video, a crocodile could be seen crawling in a fearless way on the streets of the village. However, the locals of the village kept a safe distance from the reptile and abstained from teasing. The voice of the crowds can be heard in the background. A dog is also seen barking at the crocodile.

#WATCH Karnataka | A crocodile found strolling through Kogilban village in Dandeli. Later, forest officials rescued the crocodile & released it into the river. pic.twitter.com/2DDk7JuOB8 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

