Viral video: Couple caught being intimate in Spain-bound flight toilet

A couple aboard an easyJet flight from Luton in the United Kingdom to Ibiza found themselves at the center of a scandalous incident when they were allegedly caught having sex in the airplane’s restroom. The shocking episode unfolded on September 8, prompting the intervention of cabin crew and law enforcement.

According to a report in The Independent, the in-flight escapade was discovered by a vigilant flight attendant who spotted the couple engaging in sexual activity within the airplane’s restroom. A 37-second video clip of the incident, which subsequently went viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has garnered over five million views to date.

In the video footage, the flight attendant can be seen waiting outside the restroom before summoning the courage to open the door without prior warning. The sight that greeted him was not only startling for him but also for fellow passengers, who witnessed the couple in a compromising position.

While some passengers reacted to the situation with laughter, others were visibly embarrassed by the unfolding scene.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for easyJet released a statement: “We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on September 8 was met by police on arrival due to the behavior of two passengers onboard.”

As of now, there is no information available regarding whether any legal action has been taken against the couple in question.