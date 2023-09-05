Viral video: Belgian influencer dance to Indian songs; Netizens laud his desi moves

Indian music and dance have always possessed a universal allure, captivating hearts worldwide with their infectious beats and unique expressions. This global appeal is beautifully demonstrated in a heartwarming viral video featuring a digital creator from Belgium, who has endeared himself to audiences by reaching out to Indians to learn their dance steps.

In a video that has taken the internet by storm, the Belgian creator, known as Ed People, embarks on a delightful journey to acquire dance moves from various individuals, wholeheartedly embracing the spirited rhythms of Indian music. Ed People expressed his deep admiration for “Indian dances” in an Instagram post while sharing this captivating video. The video commences with Ed approaching a woman to learn her favorite dance moves, and soon, they are dancing together joyfully to the lively beats of “52 Gaj Ka Daman,” creating a heartwarming spectacle that has resonated with people worldwide.

The video continues with Ed People learning the “Tum Tum” dance from another woman and flawlessly mastering the steps of “Patli Kamariya” with a group, effortlessly replicating the viral dance moves. He also participates in a dance session for “Tu Meri” with another woman and receives dance instructions from a group of children for “Ra Ra Rakkamma.”

As the video unfolds, Ed People dances exuberantly to “Chaiyya Chaiyya” with two women and “Nati” with a man. Finally, he concludes the video with a spirited performance of “Thudakam Mangalyam” alongside another woman.

The captivating dance moves of this digital creator with strangers have been met with a wave of positive reactions from social media users. One user humorously remarked, “How could someone say NO to the face he makes after saying can you teach me your favorite dance move?” while another playfully added, “Now you can apply for Indian citizenship after dancing on ’52 Gaj Ka Daman.'”