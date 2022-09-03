Viral Video: Aunty Dancing To Haryanvi Song Falls On Little Boy, Watch What Happens Next A video of an Indian aunty dancing her heart out has gone viral online as things didn't go well little boy dancing behind the woman.

Several videos of women showing their dance moves during weddings or different functions often surface online nowadays. Where some are treat to eyes, others leave us giggling over one’s joy. In light of it, a video of an Indian aunty dancing in an out-of-control manner has gone viral in all social media platforms. However, the twist in this video is when things didn’t go well little boy dancing behind the woman.

In the clip, several women clad in orange sarees can be seen dancing to a Haryanvi song at a party. Amid them, one of the women can be seen dancing her heart out, not knowing that there’s a little boy dancing right behind her. Unknown about the child, the woman stepped back and stumbles on the boy. What’s worse is that she not only fell but landed on the kid.

A few women present over there helped the aunty get back on her feet while others laugh at the incident. Meanwhile, the boy’s mother picked him off the floor and tried to calm the crying child.

Shared on Instagram page named ‘patiale_wale_chacha_ji’ the clip has garnered more than 30k views and thousand of comments. The caption on the post read, “O no” along with laughing hard emojis.

Take a look:

Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the scene and filled the comment section with their quirky reactions. Where some didn’t shy back from commenting on the women’s weight, others showed genuine concern for the little boy. “Bahut achhe, gajab (Very good, extraordinary)” wrote one user and another comment read, “Bache ka haddi toot gaya to nahi? (The child’s bones are fine?)”

“Obesity is the biggest worry on this planet…” said third user and another shied of relief over the fact that the child was okay, “Thanks God child is safe.”