Viral video: African boy singing Odia Patriotic Song leaves internet stunned, Watch

Presently, most of the foreigners are adopting the culture and traditions of India. There are places where Indian culture, traditions, languages are accepted and learnt by people residing there. Meanwhile, have you ever imagined an African singing Odia song fluently? Quite unbelievable right? But, a video of an African boy singing Odia patriotic song “Ei Desha Ei Mati” is going viral over the internet.

The viral video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @african_toka. In the viral clip, the school going African boy is seen singing the famous Odia patriotic song “Ei Desha Ei Mati” fluently. The viral clip has garnered over 3 lakh views, while nearly 39 thousand Instagram users have liked the video so far.

The video has also received a lot of comments. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Brooo u singing u my language ODIA, proud to be an odia, Jay Jagannath.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Your odia accent us just wow.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “I’m surprised to see an odia song! How sweet.” Another person wrote, “Only Odisha log samjh sakte hai.” A fifth person added, “Nice patriotic sing of Odisha. Good job little Hero.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “That accent is so perfect and also the pronunciation.”