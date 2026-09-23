Viral Video: Actor Madhoo Shah’s offering at Lalbaugcha Raja disappears immediately, Watch

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A video of Actor Madhoo Shah visiting Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings has gone viral for a peculiar reason. The viral video shows the Rs 500 offering made by the actor quickly disappearing in a matter of second while the actor was seeking the blessing of the lord at the pandal.

What happened is the actor put a Rs 500 at the offering plat at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja after seeking his blessing. However, the note was picked up by a man nearby soon after the actor turns around to wave at fans. The man placed the note under a cloth. The moment was caught on camera, which is now going viral on social media users and sparked discussion online.

Watch the video of the incident below:

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Social media users have expressed their reaction in the comment section with “Is it even surprising?”, “Superb kalakari,” “Pujari big fan hoga,” “Wow !! The priest got the blessings,” “and more.

However, the actor has not reacted to the viral video so far.

But, she did shared pictures from her Lalbaugcha Raja darshan.

Several other Bollywood celebrities have also visited Lalbaugcha Raja during this year’s Ganeshotsav. Among them are Shah Rukh Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra.