Viral video: 2 black panthers spotted roaming on MeT Campus in Ooty

By Rachna 0
black panther in met ooty
Image credit- Twitter/Kishore Chandran

Shockingly enough, two black panthers were recently spotted roaming freely inside the campus of the Meteorological Research Centre in Ooty. A video of the incident was captured and later shared on social media.

Uploaded on Twitter by user Kishore Chandran, the clip shows two black panthers freely roaming on the premises of the Meteorological Research Centre in Ooty.

“Two Black Panthers spotted roaming inside the campus of Meteorological Research Centre, Ooty, Nilgiris,” read the caption. Have a look:

Since being uploaded on November 13, the video has racked up to 27.4k views and tons of comments. Netizens have suspected that there are four leopards in total. One person wrote, “I found four animals in the video, not two… we are not able to see the other two because the animal colours & background colours are similar. I could see them because of the interaction of light with animal eyes… Once you identify it…. then, you will be able to see the other two animals in the video.”

Here’s how others reacted:

Also Read: Wildlife photographer captures breathtaking images of highly elusive snow leopard, follow these measures while trekking

