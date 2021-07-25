Viral story: Man uses bedsheet rope to flee from 4th floor of Covid-19 quarantine hotel, gets arrested

Sydney: Ever since the pandemic started, you must have read many articles where people run away from hospitals before they test positive.

A similar story of a 39-year-old Australian man who escaped from his Covid-19 quarantine hotel using a rope braided from bedsheet is going viral on internet.

As per reports, the man reached in Perth from Brisbane on Monday but he was refused entry to the West Coast city of Australia under the state’s strict border entry rules as he failed to get a mandatory pass before travel. The pass is issued to stop the coronavirus from spreading in the country.

Then he was asked to take off from the state within 48 hours. After that he was taken to Rivervale Hotel for temporary quarantine. But instead of staying put he climbed out of his fourth-floor room at the hotel by a makeshift which was knotted using several bedsheets together before fleeing the area.

However, after 8 hours of his exit the police spotted the man on Beaufort Street near Second Ave in Mt. Lawley and was arrested.

Although he later tasted negative for COVID-19, he was taken into custody and was charged with failing to comply with a health direction and providing false and misleading information.

The Western Australia Police had shared the whole incident in a Facebook post with the pics of the makeshift rope hanging from a window from the top floor down to the street.

Here are the pics: