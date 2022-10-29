Viral: Queen Elizabeth’s sweet handwritten note to young Prince William

A short but sweet handwritten note by the late monarch Queen Elizabeth to a young Prince William has resurfaced and gone viral.

The note was shared on Twitter by a fan account called Real Royal Mail. According to the information provided in the post, the note was given to the young prince with an advent calendar.

The tweet stated: “A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII and sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana.”

The note written on Buckingham Palace stationery read: “William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, from Granny.”

Fans and followers of the royal family are touched by this sentimental note. It comes at a time when the nation is still mourning the demise of its longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth on September 8, 2022.

It should be noted that exact date for the note has not been mentioned. However, it seems to be before Princess Diana’s death in 1997 as the note is said to have been bought from a former employee of the late Princess. The letter was reportedly put up for auction by the said employee back in 2016. At that time it was expected to fetch 1400 pounds (Rs 1,33,029).

See Queen Elizabeth’s handwritten note to prince William here:

It is well known that the late queen was very fond of her grandchildren, Princes William and Harry. Queen Elizabeth had often been photographed laughing and interacting with her grandchildren. When she passed away, Prince William had written for his grandmother, “She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real…”

Though people in general appreciated the loving correspondence between the Queen and her grandson, some people pointed out that it was a memento of the late monarch that belonged to Prince William and should be in his possession.