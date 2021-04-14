Kind-hearted people like Sonu Sood turned up to be the real heroes when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the world last year. The actor went the extra miles to help the needy during a covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, a story of a man from Ahmedabad in Gujarat who has been providing free food to people since the second wave of COVID-19 is winning hearts on social media.

The man, identified as Shubhal Shah, a resident of Vadodra in Gujarat, is delivering food, free of cost, at the doorstep of patients suffering from COVID-19 all throughout their quarantine period.

Shubhal Shah posted on his Twitter handle with a caption, #Vadodara We are here with you in this Covid crisis. If your family is suffering from Covid-19, we will deliver hygienic lunch & dinner at your door step, free of cost for entire quarantine period. We are not into any name, publicity or photographs. Please DM”.

#Vadodara We are here with you in this Covid crisis. If your family is suffering from Covid-19, we will deliver hygienic lunch & dinner at your door step, free of cost for entire quarantine period. We are not into any name, publicity or photographs. Please DM 🙏 — Shubhal Shah (@ShubhalShah) April 12, 2021

Now, Shah’s tweet has gone viral on social media. Netizens are heaping praises on Shah for his selfless service.

Did a DM. If you wish to join this selfless initiative do contact. We don’t have any NGO or any organization in #vadodara. Thanks in advance! Waiting for your response.https://t.co/uFKPhVcH9q — CovidWarrior Harsh (@notbeingharsh) April 12, 2021

This is the need of the hour. We are offering mid day meals in Mumbai from Jan 4, 2021 to 150 people on a daily basis; From April 14, we are planning to scale this upto 300 people depending on the crisis on ground and our volunteer strength to drive this ‘Food For Hope’ program. pic.twitter.com/DO54jjIf50 — Rajan Nair (@rnair9636) April 12, 2021

Good Work !

Very few organisations in this world who do selfless help without asking for any recognition !!

The team who selects & gives big big awards should send secret investigators across world who do work selflessly &should actually reward such organisations @NobelPrize — Khemchandra Birhade (@KhemBirhade) April 12, 2021

Worth mentioning here that Coronavirus active cases crossed the 7-lakh mark in India while over 1.25 crore people have been infected with the deadly virus till now.