Viral Post: Gujarat Man Offers To Deliver Free Food For Quarantined COVID Patients

gujarat man delivers free food to covid patients
Pic Credit:indiatoday

Kind-hearted people like Sonu Sood turned up to be the real heroes when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the world last year. The actor went the extra miles to help the needy during a covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, a story of a man from Ahmedabad in Gujarat who has been providing free food to people since the second wave of COVID-19 is winning hearts on social media.

The man, identified as Shubhal Shah, a resident of Vadodra in Gujarat, is delivering food, free of cost, at the doorstep of patients suffering from COVID-19 all throughout their quarantine period.

Shubhal Shah posted on his Twitter handle with a caption, #Vadodara We are here with you in this Covid crisis. If your family is suffering from Covid-19, we will deliver hygienic lunch & dinner at your door step, free of cost for entire quarantine period. We are not into any name, publicity or photographs. Please DM”.

Now, Shah’s tweet has gone viral on social media. Netizens are heaping praises on Shah for his selfless service.

Worth mentioning here that Coronavirus active cases crossed the 7-lakh mark in India while over 1.25 crore people have been infected with the deadly virus till now.

