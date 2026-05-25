Viral peacock video leaves internet mesmerised

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A breathtaking video of a peacock spreading its vibrant feathers has gone viral on social media, drawing admiration from wildlife lovers across the internet.

The clip, posted by @peacockplanetindia, captures the peacock slowly opening its shimmering tail in a stunning display of blue, green, and golden colours. The dramatic visuals quickly caught users’ attention online.

The video has garnered thousands of views and over 4,600 likes on Instagram, with users flooding the comments section with praise for the national bird’s beauty.

“This is nature at its finest,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Absolutely magical.” Several others described the bird as “royal,” “mesmerising,” and “a living rainbow.”

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Peacocks are known for their elaborate feather displays, especially during mating season, when males spread their colourful trains to attract females. The shimmering patterns seen in their feathers are created by microscopic structures that reflect light, producing their iconic iridescent effect.

The viral clip once again highlights the internet’s fascination with wildlife videos that capture rare and visually stunning moments from nature.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Yadav | Peacock Photographer (@peacockplanetindia)