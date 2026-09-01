Viral 4 minute Japanese workout video claims to help lose 5 kg in 7 days, watch

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A short, four minute workout video has recently become a viral sensation and while that’s attention-grabbing in itself, it’s the astounding claim accompanying it that seems to have caught the eye of people around the world.

The video claims it’s possible to lose weight by performing the four minute routine daily over the course of a week, for a total loss of around 5kg. A retweeted version of the viral clip currently has over 3 million views on X, accompanied by about 60,000 likes.

The routine is pitched as a simple alternative for anyone hoping to avoid spending their precious few spare hours slogging away at a gym.

The bold caption written under the original viral post urges users to avoid dumbbells and opt for the four minute workout instead.

It has indeed attracted plenty of attention from social media users, with some expressing interest in how quickly and easily they could integrate the routine into their lives.

One commenter on X wrote, “this exercise is only for skinny people to lose weight won’t work at all for fat people…..LOL,” “This exercise works if you eat only Japanese food. Western food? Good luck,” another added.

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The post does state such a potential loss for the routine, however, even users sharing the video admit you won’t be getting results for doing nothing at all. However, many seem taken by the simplicity of just spending 4 minutes actually working out rather than not.

It has yet to be seen if the unique exercise method is able to deliver the rapid results it promises.

Watch the video here:

영상은 길이는 고작 4분. 일주일동안 매일 루틴으로 하면

-5kg이 빠진다는 일본 다이어트 영상. 지금 일본에서 엄청난 유행임. 마운자로 집어 던지고 이거하자.

부작용 따위 없다. pic.twitter.com/J5ewOHbnui — rrace🇰🇷 (@junssi1982) August 31, 2026