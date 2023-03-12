Vikas Khanna boards Air India flight, shares visual of impressive interiors

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna recently took to his Twitter to share the beautiful interiors of the Air India flight he boarded. He expressed his amazement over the beauty of the aircraft and the service by the crew members. The videos demonstrate the business class of the flight.

Vikas shared the post with the caption, “Possibly one of the most beautiful aircraft I’ve flown in. And impeccable service…” He further said, “Yes. This. Is. Air. India.”

Take a look:

Possibly one of the most beautiful aircraft I’ve flown in.

And impeccable service…

Yes. This. Is. Air. India. @airindiain pic.twitter.com/ay92yAXEzL — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) March 9, 2023

Responding to his tweet, the Tata-owned airline replied, “That’s a beautiful view, Mr. Khanna! We’re delighted to hear that you were impressed with the service. It gives us immense pleasure to know that we could make your flight comfortable. Can’t wait to share the skies with you again soon!”

Since being shared, the video has racked up more than 288k views and tons of comments. One user wrote, “If this is the future of Air India, then millions will chose to fly the direct routes that Air India offers. Look forward to a brighter future!” Another person commented, “I refuse to believe that this is an Air India flight.”