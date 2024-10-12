Vijaya dashami 2024: 211 feet Ravana effigy unveiled

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, the Hindu community comes together to celebrate Goddess Durga’s triumph over evil. Today, the nation comes together to worship Goddess Durga with magnificent ceremonies, showcasing devotion and spirituality, at temples and pandals.

During this occasion, various puja pandals organize Ravana Podi festival (burning of Ravana’s effigy), symbolizing the triumph of truth over falsehood. This time a tall and huge Ravan has been erected in Dwarka’s Ramlila Ground which is attracting the attention of the people.

In Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 10, a massive Ravana effigy has been installed, which is incredibly 211 feet tall. It became India’s tallest Ravana statue. Around 40 artisans have worked day and night to create this gigantic structure.

Reportedly, these artists are from Barad village of Haryana. it took them a total of four months to make it. The budget for this effigy was approximately Rs 30 lakhs.

The organizer of Dwarka’s Ram Leela, Rajesh Gehlot, revealed that this massive Ravana statue took a lot of time and money to build. It costed lakhs of rupees to craft the effigy. At 211 feet tall, it’s the tallest Ravana in Dwarka, beating the 92-foot replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

Additionally, the statue is made of iron and dressed in velvet. It wears a fibre glass crown. Its base goes 10 feet underground.

The gigantic Ravana effigy in Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 10 has become a major attraction, drawing thousands of visitors daily.

WATCH the video here: