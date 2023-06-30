Vietnamese man claims he hasn’t slept in 60 year

If there is anything other than food and a healthy lifestyle that sustains us, it is sleep. Sleep is the battery that keeps our bodies working. Without proper sleep, it becomes very difficult for a human body to function. But what if we say that there is a person who has not slept in over 60 years?

An 80-year-old Vietnamese man named Thai Ngoc claims in a Youtube video that he has been wide awake for 60 years. Ngoc said that several decades ago, when he was 20 years old, he caught a severe fever that left him unable to sleep. He is a one-of-a-kind case that has left him restless since 1962.

According to some media reports, Ngoc’s family, including his wife, children, and friends, have never seen him sleep. Several medical professionals have also tested his condition, but none of them were able to prove that Thai had rested at all.

Nago appears to be suffering from a permanent case of Insomnia. He kept hoping that his insomnia was temporary, but he claims he has gone without sleep for six decades.

Without proper sleep, one cannot work efficiently, but interestingly, the 80-year-old has not suffered any medical effects from the lack of sleep. Ngoc is fit and even maintains his health with a proper diet. He’s even fond of wine but has never felt intoxicated or sleepy after drinking it.

Thai Ngoc told Vietnamese website Thahn Nein News, “I don’t know if the insomnia has impacted my health or not, but I’m still healthy and I can do the farm work normally like others.”

A YouTuber by the name of Drew Binsky looked for Thai Ngoc and tracked him down in Vietnam. The video, which was posted on February 2 and has received over 3.6 million views, shows the man being interviewed in detail. It also demonstrates that no one knows why the man cannot sleep.

Since the video released, people get surprised and wrote their views in the comment section. One user wrote, “Basically this man got the most time on earth who ever lived.” Another wrote, “Measured by the man’s waking hours, this man is the oldest man to have ever lived. He has lived more life than anyone in the world.”