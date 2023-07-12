Video of Women fighting with slipper inside Kolkata local train goes viral

Local trains are not just a local transport network; they are a way of life and a source of livelihood for many. Travelling every day can be pretty uneventful for commuters. Sometimes you can witness unexpected incidents like people dancing, singing, or sometimes even fighting. Today we came across one such video where a group of women can be seen engaged in a violent altercation that has gone viral on social media.

The video was originally shared by a Twitter user named Ayushihihaha. According to the caption of the video, the incident is determined to be from Kolkata.

In the viral video, a group of women can be seen in the women’s compartment of a local train. They are seen using slippers and slapping each other. Some of the ladies were also seen resolving the fight, while others were recording the incident. Whereas the exact reason behind this altercation remains unknown.

The video went viral after being shared on Twitter. Several people reacted and commented sarcastically on the viral clip.

One user compared the fight with Mumbai locals and wrote, “Pro version of Mumbai local.” “Free WWE inside train,” wrote another user.

A third user wrote, “Bheed bhaad waale illake mein theek se ladd bhi nahi paate.”