Video of Virat Kohli walking with son in London, video goes viral

London: The Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, who is now away from all the competitive cricket and is spending time with his family in London. The star batter was recently spotted walking with his younger one, his son Akaay. The video was recorded by a fan and has now taken over the internet.

Virat has been living with his family in London since 2024. After the birth of his son he shifted to London in order to ensure privacy and safety for his family.

In the video which is shared online, Kohli can be seen walking in a semi casual fit with his son Akaay in a city street, where they stopped in between to interact with some strangers. Akaay is seen holding his father’s finger while walking and Kohli gives warm smiles to acknowledge the onlookers.

As the video was posted, it went viral instantly. Fans have adored the bond between son and the father. However it is to be seen that Anushka Sharma and the Virat’s elder daughter, Vamika, are not in the clip.

On Tuesday, Kohli wished his fans a heart felt message for Holi, on his social media handle. He posted a story on his Instagram handle, that read’ “Happy Holi. May this festival of colours bring success, happiness and positivity to your life.”

Watch The Video Here:

Virat Kohli with Akaay at London Streets 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/plGfX6PHWt — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 3, 2026