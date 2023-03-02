Video of two reptiles fighting while standing up goes viral

Videos of wild creatures fighting fiercely can be found all over the Internet. A recent instance of this scenario was captured and posted online. A vicious fight between two reptiles has gone viral in the social media.

The footage opens up with two cold blooded creatures fighting with each other on the IIM Kolkata campus. The clip was shared by the IFS officer on his Twitter handle with a caption that read, “Learning to manage conflicts Early morning scene from IIM Kolkata… (As received in WA).”

The video has amassed more than 8k views and 6k likes on Twitter. Netizens were perplexed as to whether the reptiles were crocodiles or monitor lizards. Highly confused by the clip, social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Monitor lizards hugging it out?” Another commented, “Is this is crocodile vs comodo dragon…..who won.” A third comment read, “February might be over but love is still in the air.” A fourth wrote, “Might be imitating lovers of this park!”