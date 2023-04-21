Video of puppy playing fetch all by itself on subway steps will make your day: Watch

The Internet is a storehouse of amazing content. While some of these can make you happy, some can have you reaching for tissues. In the plethora of such videos, a clip of a little puppy is here to warm your hearts.

Shared on Twitter by Ms. Positivity, the video that has gone viral features a puppy playing fetch all by itself on subway steps.

Reportedly, the video was shot at a subway station in Europe, where a cute little dog can be seen playing fetch all alone. The canine can be seen throwing the ball down the steps all by itself and running behind it to catch it. The whole scenario is too adorable to miss, and will surely make your day more cheerful and motivating.

So far, the clip has garnered more than 20k views and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing over how adorable the little dog is. “Aww he is playing fetch all by himself” wrote one person and another commented, “This just proves that we’re responsible for our own happiness, we don’t need nobody to make us happy.”