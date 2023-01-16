Video of man releasing sack of snakes goes viral: Watch

A video in which a man was seen releasing a number of snakes of different species has gone viral on internet. Posted to Instagram by snake._.world merely two days ago the video has so far earned 2517 likes merely in 2 days.

As we can see in the video a man is entering to the frame with a sack of bag. Then, he makes the sack to put upside down. Within no time a large number of snakes come out of the sack and slither around.

The video also earned a lot of comments while in many of the comments the users showed their concern towards the man in the video not getting beaten by any of the snakes.

A user wrote, “What snakes are those? And why they don’t bite him?’ while another man asked “That man is crazy And none didn’t bite you.”

Another user wrote, “Lucky he didn’t get bite.”

He is a man of championing in snake world.no joke just imagine he touch all kind of snake by his bare hand. BRAVO BROTHER, wrote another netizen.

Watch the video here: